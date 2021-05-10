Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $276.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

