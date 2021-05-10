Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) shares traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 6,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

