NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to $33.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885. NFI Group has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.