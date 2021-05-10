NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $214,652.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $214,652.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

