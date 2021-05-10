NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Hits $1.78 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $585,577.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $78.72 or 0.00142514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

