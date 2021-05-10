NFTX Market Cap Hits $93.02 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $198.59 or 0.00355120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $93.02 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

