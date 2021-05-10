Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Cap Hits $22.55 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $796,213.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

