Nimiq Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.73 or 0.07022112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.12 or 0.02438947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00643470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00191448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.00769814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00617690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00504304 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,406,007,438 coins and its circulating supply is 7,744,507,438 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

