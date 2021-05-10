Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $$25.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

