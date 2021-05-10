Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $53.38.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
