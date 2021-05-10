NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Hits $97,617.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $19.46 million and $97,617.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,218.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.25 or 0.06980049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.81 or 0.02408285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00638805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00188609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00777894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.00609956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00506058 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,088,550 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

