Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 10.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

