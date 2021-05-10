NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.74 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.