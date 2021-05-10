NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $170.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.