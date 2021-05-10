NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 12,659 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.78 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.