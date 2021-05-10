NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 3,117 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 508,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.35 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

