NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,853 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

ELAN stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

