NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.