NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.79 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 129.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

