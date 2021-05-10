NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

