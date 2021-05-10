NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.