NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,505,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.