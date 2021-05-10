NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.53 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

