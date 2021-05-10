NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $237.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.86 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

