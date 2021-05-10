NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

