NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $130.83 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $2,234,075 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

