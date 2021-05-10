NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

