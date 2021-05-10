NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 446.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

