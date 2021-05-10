NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 20,700 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.