NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,579 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $119.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

