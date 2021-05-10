NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $296,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock worth $137,380,166.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

