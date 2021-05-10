NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $661.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $695.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $771.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

