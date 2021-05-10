NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.41% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BPYU stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

