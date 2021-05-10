Noir (NOR) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Noir has a total market cap of $771,007.02 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.00319046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,476,433 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.