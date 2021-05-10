North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) will announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

LON:NAS traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,050 ($52.91). 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The company has a market cap of £567 million and a P/E ratio of -34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,021.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,690.74. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a 52-week low of GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225.77 ($55.21).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

