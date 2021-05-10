Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE CBT opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Cabot has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

