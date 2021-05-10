Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 2,741 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shundrawn A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $120.18. 565,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,338. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

