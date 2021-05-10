Northland Securities Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $220.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. 13,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.