NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

