NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.
NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.
NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
