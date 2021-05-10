NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-690 MLN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.18 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
