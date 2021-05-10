NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-690 MLN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.18 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.