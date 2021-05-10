Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH opened at $28.48 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.