NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) were up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 16,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 7,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.