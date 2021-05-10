Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 7.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $162.90. 27,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,151,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

Specifically, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,711 shares of company stock worth $16,014,958 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

