Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.26. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

