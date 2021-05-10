NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DNOW opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

