NOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $7,400.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

