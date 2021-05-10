NS Partners Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,466 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,091,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $993,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

