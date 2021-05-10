Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,549. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

