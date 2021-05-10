Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

