Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Earnings Results

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $52.73. 6,599,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

